Today, 12:35 PM
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 8,013
Transformers Halloween 2021
Hi everyone, got any cool Transformers pumpkins or costumes for Halloween 2021?

Please share them in this thread!
Happy TF Halloween!

Here's my pumpkin:


Click image for larger version Name: Bbee2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 89.8 KB ID: 50431

Click image for larger version Name: Bbee1.jpg Views: 3 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 50432

"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
