Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Available Online Via Walgreens Website


Attention Earthrise collectors! We can report that the new*Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak is available online via Walgreens website. Earthrise Bluestreak surprised us when he was spotted and revealed in the US as a Walgreens exclusive. Now you have the chance to order it online and complete your Earthrise collection. Grab yours fast here and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Available Online Via Walgreens Website appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
