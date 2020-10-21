|
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Official Stop Motion Video
The official Transformers social media channels
*have uploaded a very nice*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Official Stop Motion Video. We can see Gigawatt coming out from Optimus Prime’s trailer, and showing off his transformation sequence. Then we can enjoy Gigawatt recreating iconic scenes from the “Back To The Future” movie. A great video to watch for sure! Watch the video below and some screencaps after the break. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Gigawatt Stop Motion
Where hes going, he doesnt need roads
Check out Gigawatt as he races against time in this » Continue Reading.
