Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FS: Star Wars Black Series figures - $5 and up
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,601
FS: Star Wars Black Series figures - $5 and up
First things first. I am looking for the biggest buys, so not first come first serve. That means if you want 2 figures, and someone after you wants 5 figures (including 1 of yours) then I will go with the second person. After posting this thread I will start looking at offers after 6pm tonight (after work). I will be posting on both actionfigurenews.ca and cybertron.ca



Just putting that out there to be transparent to anyone interested.


Usual rules:


1) Shipping is extra (from Ottawa). Local pick up is fine (you have to come to me in Barrhaven).


2) Paypal only (I have a couple items to pay for coming up and they want Paypal). Friends and family, otherwise add 4% if you use Goods & Services.


3) Everything is MISB unless otherwise stated. All have the usual shelf wear, unless otherwise stated and some may still have some price sticker residue.


You can check out my feedback on cybertron.ca, or look me up on Ebay under username scifreak to see my rating.


I have included pictures as well.


Prices are pretty firm since they are, for the most part, pretty good.


Everything is from the 6 inch scale.





Here we go:


$5-


- Kylo Ren (no helmet version)
- Director Krennic (x2, 1 MISB, 1 open




$10-


- Old Jedi Master Luke (box is pretty dinged up) comes with display stand (AchTo)
- First Order Stormtrooper
- Sith Trooper (x2)
- Death Trooper
- Range Trooper
- AT-AT Driver
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Chewbacca
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Force Spirit (box is a bit rough)

- Kanan Jarrus (x2) (Red Box)
- Death Squad Commander (vintage card)
- Baby Yoda from the Madalorian (not pictured)



$15-

- Elite Praetorian Guard (x2)
- Elite Praetorian Guard (x3 Amazon exclusive in white shipper box)
- Darth Vader (Red Box)
- 40th Vintage Darth Vader (display box)

- Royal Guard (x3)


$20-

- First Order Tie Pilot
- Emperor Palpatine (blue box)
- Han Solo in Stormtrooper disguise
- Sabine Wren (red box)

- Chopper (red box)

- Hera (red box) (I never opened her, but she arrived with 2 pieces of scotch tape on the top so I don't know what happened there)


$25-

- Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Clone Trooper Captain
- General Veers
- Admiral Piett
- Second Sister (Carbonized)
- Second Sister (First release white box)
- Archive Boba Fett
- Archive Bossk
- Archive IG-88
- Archive Darth Maul
- Darth Vader (blue box)


$30-

- Imperial Jump Trooper (SW Battlefront 2)
- Imperial Probe Droid
- Heavy Infantry Mandalorian


$40-

- Ahsoka (Red box)


$50-

- General Grievous


$100-

- "Guardians of Evil" 4 pack (w/ Senate Guard, Royal Guard, Shadow Guard & Praetorian Guard). There is a ding right in the centre top of the front of the box.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (1).jpg Views: 6 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 47611   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (3).jpg Views: 6 Size: 81.3 KB ID: 47612   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (4).jpg Views: 6 Size: 88.7 KB ID: 47613   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (5).jpg Views: 6 Size: 82.5 KB ID: 47614   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (6).jpg Views: 6 Size: 83.9 KB ID: 47615  

Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (7).jpg Views: 6 Size: 87.7 KB ID: 47616   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (8).jpg Views: 6 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 47617   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (9).jpg Views: 4 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 47618   Click image for larger version Name: star wars bs (10).jpg Views: 4 Size: 89.5 KB ID: 47619  
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mixed Lot.
Transformers
Lot of 1980s Toys * Transformers * MOTU * M.A.S.K. * Gobots * Thundercats * More
Transformers
Retro Pop Bumblebee Studio Series 20 loose Hasbro Transformer
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS BEAST MACHINES JETSTORM EVIL VEHICON IN BOX ELECTRONICS WORK
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.