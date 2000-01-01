canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,601

FS: Star Wars Black Series figures - $5 and up First things first. I am looking for the biggest buys, so not first come first serve. That means if you want 2 figures, and someone after you wants 5 figures (including 1 of yours) then I will go with the second person. After posting this thread I will start looking at offers after 6pm tonight (after work). I will be posting on both actionfigurenews.ca and cybertron.ca







1) Shipping is extra (from Ottawa). Local pick up is fine (you have to come to me in Barrhaven).





2) Paypal only (I have a couple items to pay for coming up and they want Paypal). Friends and family, otherwise add 4% if you use Goods & Services.





3) Everything is MISB unless otherwise stated. All have the usual shelf wear, unless otherwise stated and some may still have some price sticker residue.





You can check out my feedback on cybertron.ca, or look me up on Ebay under username scifreak to see my rating.





- Kylo Ren (no helmet version)

- Director Krennic (x2, 1 MISB, 1 open









- Old Jedi Master Luke (box is pretty dinged up) comes with display stand (AchTo)

- First Order Stormtrooper

- Sith Trooper (x2)

- Death Trooper

- Range Trooper

- AT-AT Driver

- Grand Moff Tarkin

- Chewbacca

- Obi-Wan Kenobi Force Spirit (box is a bit rough)



- Kanan Jarrus (x2) (Red Box)

- Death Squad Commander (vintage card)

- Baby Yoda from the Madalorian (not pictured)







- Elite Praetorian Guard (x2)

- Elite Praetorian Guard (x3 Amazon exclusive in white shipper box)

- Darth Vader (Red Box)

- 40th Vintage Darth Vader (display box)



- Royal Guard (x3)





- First Order Tie Pilot

- Emperor Palpatine (blue box)

- Han Solo in Stormtrooper disguise

- Sabine Wren (red box)



- Chopper (red box)



- Hera (red box) (I never opened her, but she arrived with 2 pieces of scotch tape on the top so I don't know what happened there)





- Grand Admiral Thrawn

- Clone Trooper Captain

- General Veers

- Admiral Piett

- Second Sister (Carbonized)

- Second Sister (First release white box)

- Archive Boba Fett

- Archive Bossk

- Archive IG-88

- Archive Darth Maul

- Darth Vader (blue box)





- Imperial Jump Trooper (SW Battlefront 2)

- Imperial Probe Droid

- Heavy Infantry Mandalorian





- Ahsoka (Red box)





- General Grievous





- "Guardians of Evil" 4 pack (w/ Senate Guard, Royal Guard, Shadow Guard & Praetorian Guard). There is a ding right in the centre top of the front of the box. Attached Thumbnails



