Freaxk2001's TFcon2019 Sale





A late entry this year. However here is everything that I can bring to TFcon 2019. Open to dealing with you on anything. Msg me. I'm easy going.





Trying something different this year, not breaking things down by series. Take a look at each picture and see if you want something.



I apoligze in advance. The picture quality is not great.



MSOC Items #1







MSOC Items #2







Loose Figures









G1 Lot - $20







G1 Pieces







Cybertron / Energon / Armada Lost - $40







Cybertron / Energon / Armada Pieces







NON-TRANSFORMERS



Figures







