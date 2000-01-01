Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Freaxk2001's TFcon2019 Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:32 AM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 386
Freaxk2001's TFcon2019 Sale
Hey,


A late entry this year. However here is everything that I can bring to TFcon 2019. Open to dealing with you on anything. Msg me. I'm easy going.


Trying something different this year, not breaking things down by series. Take a look at each picture and see if you want something.

I apoligze in advance. The picture quality is not great.

MSOC Items #1



MSOC Items #2



Loose Figures




G1 Lot - $20



G1 Pieces



Cybertron / Energon / Armada Lost - $40



Cybertron / Energon / Armada Pieces



NON-TRANSFORMERS

Figures



Last edited by freakx2001; Today at 11:43 AM. Reason: size
freakx2001 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:43 AM   #2
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 386
Re: Freaxk2001's TFcon2019 Sale
fixed picture size
freakx2001 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
tfcon

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Transformers
Superion G1 Transformer Lot Arialbots Combiner Parts Fists Head Feet Guns
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Beast Wars Japan Cheetor Deluxe Figures Lot #2
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Blaster, Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus, Springer
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC R-10 Salvia Prominon (Transformers Solus Prime)
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.