Super_Megatron
Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen And Marcelo Matere: Wolfwire, Highbro


Its time for our usual round up of packaging art. Now we can share for you more Titans Return art courtesy of Artists*Ken Christiansen*and*Marcelo Matere. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen*and*Marcelo Matere*Facebook accounts. We have the individual full-body art of Titans Return*Wolfwire, Highbrow, Mindwipe, Sixshot And Laserbeak*by Ken Christiansen.*We also have*Twin Twist, Misfire*and*Galvatron*courtesy of*Marcelo Matere. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news post (and our previous round ups too), and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards! All our round ups of Combiner Wars packaging art on this*post &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen And Marcelo Matere: Wolfwire, Highbrow, Mindwipe, Sixshot, Laserbeak, Twin Twist, Misfire*and*Galvatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
