Old Today, 02:56 PM   #1
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,743
Groovebot
Met up with Groovebot today and am honoured to be the first to leave feedback. Purchased a figure from me, very good communication and welcome to the boards. First but hopefully not last transaction to be done.
