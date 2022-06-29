Following the reports of the possible cancellation
of*Transformers: Heavy Metal augmented reality mobile game, developer Niantic has officially come forward to announce
the server shutdown. “Guardians, We couldn?t be more appreciative of your efforts to defend Earth from the Decepticons, and for bravely battling alongside the Autobots! Optimus Prime salutes you all and the team is extremely thankful to each of you for all the feedback and support throughout this beta. TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal will cease its operating services on August 31st. This means that the game will not be available to play any more after this date » Continue Reading.
