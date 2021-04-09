Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots XIX Le Poulpe (Quintesson Prosecutor) Color Renders


Third Party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account, have just revealed the color renders of their new*XIX Le Poulpe (Quintesson Prosecutor). This figure is based on the Quintesson Prosecutor we saw in the classic G1 cartoon and movie. According to the information shared by X-Transbots this figure will include: Remote Says phrases Bendable tentacles Glowing energy beam Glowing eyes Alternate face This figure would be a nice companion to X-Transbots Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge). We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots XIX Le Poulpe (Quintesson Prosecutor) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
