X-Transbots XIX Le Poulpe (Quintesson Prosecutor) Color Renders



Third Party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account, have just revealed the color renders of their new*XIX Le Poulpe (Quintesson Prosecutor). This figure is based on the Quintesson Prosecutor we saw in the classic G1 cartoon and movie. According to the information shared by X-Transbots this figure will include: Remote Says phrases Bendable tentacles Glowing energy beam Glowing eyes Alternate face This figure would be a nice companion to



