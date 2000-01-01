Yesterday, 11:42 PM #1 joshimus Canadian Slag Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 3,883 Titans Return Fortress Maximus MISB 180.00



Serious inquiries only. I would like to put that money towards my deck so 180.00each. (20.00 cheaper than Walmart.ca)



I have 3 Fort Max figures all MISB. I had to use my airmiles "dream" points and was disappointed to find out I couldn't use the rewards for stuff I ACTUALLY need. I was going to use them at Rona to finish off my deck but I didn't know cash and dream couldn't be used for gift cards (only cash can) So when Fort Max popped up, figured maybe I could sell them for anyone looking. I am selling them for 180 each, all misb. I am not looking for trading. If you are within Hamilton, Burlington or Oakville I could meet up. Anywhere else I would have to check shipping.Serious inquiries only. I would like to put that money towards my deck so 180.00each. (20.00 cheaper than Walmart.ca)

