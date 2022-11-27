Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Shadowstrip & Crasher Out At U


Attention Legacy collectors! 2005 Boards member*transmasterc*for giving us the heads up of the first US sighting of the new*Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Shadowstrip &#38; Crasher. Shadowtrip (Legacy Drag Strip redeco in G2 colors) and Crasher (Kingdom Mirage mold with a new head and Gobot Crasher deco) were found at a Walmart in Cullman, Alabama. Happy hunting!

The post Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Shadowstrip & Crasher Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



