Today, 11:20 PM
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Shadowstrip & Crasher Out At U
Attention Legacy collectors! 2005 Boards member*transmasterc*for giving us the heads up of the first US sighting of the new*Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Shadowstrip & Crasher. Shadowtrip (Legacy Drag Strip redeco in G2 colors) and Crasher (Kingdom Mirage mold with a new head and Gobot Crasher deco) were found at a Walmart in Cullman, Alabama. Happy hunting!
