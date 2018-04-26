|
Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video
Machinima, via their Facebook account.
have shared a very interesting*Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video. We can see and listen to some of the cast: Mark Hamill as Megatronus, Gregg Berger as Grimlock and the massive Volcanicus, and Judd Nelson as Rodimus Cron (new name for the black version of Hot Rod), and Ron Pearlman as Optimus Primal. Power Of The Primes will premiere this May, 1st via Go90 in the US and Tumblr for the rest of the world. You can check out the video below, and then let us know your impressions at the 2005 » Continue Reading.
