Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,165
Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video


Machinima, via their Facebook account. have shared a very interesting*Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video. We can see and listen to some of the cast: Mark Hamill as Megatronus, Gregg Berger as Grimlock and the massive Volcanicus, and Judd Nelson as Rodimus Cron (new name for the black version of Hot Rod), and Ron Pearlman as Optimus Primal. Power Of The Primes will premiere this May, 1st via Go90 in the US and Tumblr for the rest of the world. You can check out the video below, and then let us know your impressions at the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Voices behind Transformers: Power of the Primes Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 G1 Transformers headmasters ?FANGRY & HORRI-BULL? figures lot
Transformers
Transformers iGear ?PP05P WEAPONS SPECIALIST? Ironhide 3rd party lot G1 i gear
Transformers
Transformers Kit FF01 King of Fire for Masterpiece Grimlock 100% Complete FF-01
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Transformers
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Lot of 7! Unopened. Optimus Prime, Hot Spot + More!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.