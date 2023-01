Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,540

Transformers Jan 23 Livestream Recap ? Legacy Evolution Wave 2 and More!



Hasbro?s Transformers brand live stream for January 2023 just wrapped with a ton of Transformers Legacy Evolution reveals.* Leader, Voyager, Deluxe and Core all get new entries.* In addition some pipeline reveals were teased, showing what’s coming down the road.* Read on for pics from the event and stay tuned for a text recap coming soon! ###



The post







More... Hasbro?s Transformers brand live stream for January 2023 just wrapped with a ton of Transformers Legacy Evolution reveals.* Leader, Voyager, Deluxe and Core all get new entries.* In addition some pipeline reveals were teased, showing what’s coming down the road.* Read on for pics from the event and stay tuned for a text recap coming soon! ### The post Transformers Jan 23 Livestream Recap ? Legacy Evolution Wave 2 and More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________