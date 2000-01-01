Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Masterpiece
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,041
Mech9t8
Feedback thread for Mech9t8

Great Buyer. Picked up a THF Megatron from me. Excellent communication and prompt payment. Highly recommended
ssjgoku22 is online now
