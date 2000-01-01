|
|
Today, 04:43 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
|
Mech9t8
Feedback thread for Mech9t8
Great Buyer. Picked up a THF Megatron from me. Excellent communication and prompt payment. Highly recommended
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:12 PM.