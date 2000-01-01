Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:00 PM
steamwhistle
Energon
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 814
Amazon (not-Canada) Ordering and Shipping
So, I ordered a few sets of the upcoming WoTC Transformers Card Game from UK Amazon.


I'm not sure about the game play, but I figured it'd be neat to have a set or two of the cards.


When I placed my order a week or so ago, the product could be shipped to Canada. It is still in the pre-order stage, but now the item notes that it does not ship to Canada.


I know something similar happened with the recently release Deluxe Blast-Off on Amazon.com.

Side note: Amazon UK also has a pre-order listing for the WoTC Transformers Card Game Booster Pack, and it currently notes that the product does ship to Canada.


What do yo think my chances are of getting my order?
