Fear or Courage's TFCon Table
Hi, all. I'll be sharing some tables at TFCon with a few friends, and the Children of Primus streamers (of which I'm one. Check us out Sunday nights at 8, on Facebook Youtube, and other platforms).
Here's what I'm bringing to my table, so far (I might add more), with this thread being more for reservations. Everything is loose unless otherwise noted, but in good shape (owned by me), and generally come with instructions. Any flaws will be noted here. Prices are in Canadian dollars, feel free to haggle, I'm open to it. Anywho:
Beast Machines:
Buzzsaw 20
McDonalds Rattrap 15
Robot Masters:
Optimus Prime 30
Delta Seeker versus X-Gunner, with box. 50
Masterpiece:
G2 Bumblebee (missing small rear license plate piece) (with box, and Collector Coin) 100
Generations 1.0
Drift 60
Reveal the Shield:
Special Ops Jazz, missing Speaker Accessories, somewhat yellowed. 20
Battle in Space Cyclonus, with Comic Book (no Rodimus or Matrix) 30
Dark of the Moon:
Deluxe Starscream 20
Thrilling 30:
Skrapnel with Refraktor 20
Arcee 40
Dreadwing, with Toyhax Stickers 35
Nightbeat 30
Combiner Wars:
Bombshell 20
Ultra Magnus 80
Titans Return:
Wallgreen?s exclusive Brainstorm 40
Titan Masters Shuffler and Overboard 20
Galvatron 40
Power of the Primes:
Deluxe Wreck-Gar. 30
Studio Series
VW Bumblebee (Trying to find the backdrop) 30
Gold VW Bumblebee from Retro Pop Highway (No, I don?t have the cassettes) 20
Siege:
Prowl 35
Chromia 25
Slamdance (from Alphastrike boxset) 40
Earthrise:
Galactic Odyssey Ratchet and Lifeline (with box) 120
Soundwave Spy Team 3rd unit (Knock, Skar, Frenzy, Wingthing) (With box) 50
Kingdom:
Shadow Panther (MISB) 25
Shadow Panther (Loose) 20
Waspinator (MISB) 25
Cyberverse:
Deluxe Hot Rod, with Maccadam Leg (gray plastic on Hot Rod feet and fists has yellowed) 25
RED Series:
Cheetor (missing energon crystal, and left closed fist, but has all other hands) 10
Buzzworthy Bumblebee:
Toy Colors Scorponok from Creatures Collide, with extra head. 20
Skywasp from Creatures Collide, with extra head. 20
Model Kits (all have been assembled, all come with boxes.):
Trumpeter Bumblebee movie Bumblebee (smaller version) 25
Flame Toys IDW Autobot Megatron 40
Flame Toys IDW Optimus Prime 40
Third Party (all come with boxes):
MAAS Toys Skiff (Cybertronian Bumblebee) 25
X-Transbots G2 Arkose (G2 Beachcomber) 50
X-Transbots Masterpiece Shafter (Erector) 50
Non-Transformers:
Star Wars Mission Fleet Mandalorian with Speeder Bike and Grogu 10
Star Wars Mission Fleet Boba Fett with Rocket Pack 5