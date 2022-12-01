Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 376

Fear or Courage's TFCon Table Hi, all. I'll be sharing some tables at TFCon with a few friends, and the Children of Primus streamers (of which I'm one. Check us out Sunday nights at 8, on Facebook Youtube, and other platforms).





Here's what I'm bringing to my table, so far (I might add more), with this thread being more for reservations. Everything is loose unless otherwise noted, but in good shape (owned by me), and generally come with instructions. Any flaws will be noted here. Prices are in Canadian dollars, feel free to haggle, I'm open to it. Anywho:









Beast Machines:

Buzzsaw 20

McDonalds Rattrap 15



Robot Masters:

Optimus Prime 30

Delta Seeker versus X-Gunner, with box. 50



Masterpiece:

G2 Bumblebee (missing small rear license plate piece) (with box, and Collector Coin) 100



Generations 1.0

Drift 60



Reveal the Shield:

Special Ops Jazz, missing Speaker Accessories, somewhat yellowed. 20

Battle in Space Cyclonus, with Comic Book (no Rodimus or Matrix) 30



Dark of the Moon:

Deluxe Starscream 20



Thrilling 30:

Skrapnel with Refraktor 20

Arcee 40

Dreadwing, with Toyhax Stickers 35

Nightbeat 30



Combiner Wars:

Bombshell 20

Ultra Magnus 80



Titans Return:

Wallgreen?s exclusive Brainstorm 40

Titan Masters Shuffler and Overboard 20

Galvatron 40



Power of the Primes:

Deluxe Wreck-Gar. 30



Studio Series

VW Bumblebee (Trying to find the backdrop) 30

Gold VW Bumblebee from Retro Pop Highway (No, I don?t have the cassettes) 20



Siege:

Prowl 35

Chromia 25

Slamdance (from Alphastrike boxset) 40



Earthrise:

Galactic Odyssey Ratchet and Lifeline (with box) 120

Soundwave Spy Team 3rd unit (Knock, Skar, Frenzy, Wingthing) (With box) 50



Kingdom:

Shadow Panther (MISB) 25

Shadow Panther (Loose) 20

Waspinator (MISB) 25



Cyberverse:

Deluxe Hot Rod, with Maccadam Leg (gray plastic on Hot Rod feet and fists has yellowed) 25



RED Series:

Cheetor (missing energon crystal, and left closed fist, but has all other hands) 10



Buzzworthy Bumblebee:

Toy Colors Scorponok from Creatures Collide, with extra head. 20

Skywasp from Creatures Collide, with extra head. 20



Model Kits (all have been assembled, all come with boxes.):

Trumpeter Bumblebee movie Bumblebee (smaller version) 25

Flame Toys IDW Autobot Megatron 40

Flame Toys IDW Optimus Prime 40



Third Party (all come with boxes):

MAAS Toys Skiff (Cybertronian Bumblebee) 25

X-Transbots G2 Arkose (G2 Beachcomber) 50

X-Transbots Masterpiece Shafter (Erector) 50



Non-Transformers:

Star Wars Mission Fleet Mandalorian with Speeder Bike and Grogu 10

Star Wars Mission Fleet Boba Fett with Rocket Pack 5

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: