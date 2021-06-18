Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers 7 Set Report: Beasts, G1 Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee


We at TFW have a very interesting report for you movie and Beast Wars fans on this Sunday night. Friend of the site and Transformers collector extraordinaire Protoman recently had the privilege of visiting the set of Transformers 7 in Montreal, Canada and was able to learn some interesting tidbits to share with fans via his livestream. For one, Optimus Prime, as featured in the recent transportation images will indeed be a G1-inspired truck, while Bumblebee will also be present as an undisclosed yellow vehicle. Other robotic cast members however are particularly interesting. In Protoman’s own words: “There are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 Set Report: Beasts, G1 Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



