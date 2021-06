Transformers 7 Set Report: Beasts, G1 Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee

We at TFW have a very interesting report for you movie and Beast Wars fans on this Sunday night. Friend of the site and Transformers collector extraordinaire Protoman recently had the privilege of visiting the set of Transformers 7 in Montreal, Canada and was able to learn some interesting tidbits to share with fans via his livestream. For one, Optimus Prime, as featured in the recent transportation images will indeed be a G1-inspired truck, while Bumblebee will also be present as an undisclosed yellow vehicle. Other robotic cast members however are particularly interesting. In Protoman's own words: "There are