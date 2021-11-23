Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,480
Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found At Target


The official Transformers Instagram have just posted a promotional video of the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up announcing that he will be*heading to shelves (as well as online) on November 28th at Target stores. But it didn’t take long for fans to track down Draculus. Twitter user*@vicegripx*was lucky to find Draculus at a Target in*Puyallup,*Washington.*However, it’s register locked for the official release in November 28th. See the mirrored image after the jump, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:24 PM   #2
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 475
Re: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found At Target
This one is already shelf warming here at Toysrus.
Marcotron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return DECEPTICON OCTONE Action Figure
Transformers
Robocar Poli MARK Robot Transformer Car Toy Figure Action Korean TV
Transformers
1989/90 Transformers G1 Micromasters Lot
Transformers
transformers beast machines optimus primal And Cheetor
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Titans Return Scourge Action Figure $59.98
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Mp-13 Soundwave Toysrus Exclusive Custom G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.