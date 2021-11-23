The official Transformers Instagram
have just posted a promotional video of the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up announcing that he will be*heading to shelves (as well as online) on November 28th at Target stores. But it didn’t take long for fans to track down Draculus. Twitter user*@vicegripx
*was lucky to find Draculus at a Target in*Puyallup,*Washington.*However, it’s register locked for the official release in November 28th. See the mirrored image after the jump, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
