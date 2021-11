ssjgoku22 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 2,106

Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Additional In-Hand Ima Quote: delrue Originally Posted by They really need to figure out better ways of modernizing the household object Transformers other than turning them into a spaceship that looks like a bunch of bullshit. Well technically this is his Cybertronian mode, so it's an alien spacecraft (even though it makes no sense design wise, lol).

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________