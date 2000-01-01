down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,086

Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail Thanks to our most handsome board member Lyin'Ryan for letting us know that the latest G1 Reissue has hit Canadian retail. This three wheeled hellcat from Planet Cybertron will get you and yours around in style!



Sporting an authenticly replicated box that comes complete with smoke stains, a picture of Trailbreaker on it for some reason, and the reminder that your family had no idea what to get you for your birthday, you can now add this valuable Autobot to your collection. I can already hear the familiar sound of gravel ripping through those plastic tires!



This "figure" retails for a single Twoonie (or two Loonies) and can be found at Tim Horton's locations across The Great White North.



But PLEASE keep in mind this abomination is only available on APRIL FIRST so make sure you get yours while supplies last! Attached Thumbnails