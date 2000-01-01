Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:39 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,086
Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
Thanks to our most handsome board member Lyin'Ryan for letting us know that the latest G1 Reissue has hit Canadian retail. This three wheeled hellcat from Planet Cybertron will get you and yours around in style!

Sporting an authenticly replicated box that comes complete with smoke stains, a picture of Trailbreaker on it for some reason, and the reminder that your family had no idea what to get you for your birthday, you can now add this valuable Autobot to your collection. I can already hear the familiar sound of gravel ripping through those plastic tires!

This "figure" retails for a single Twoonie (or two Loonies) and can be found at Tim Horton's locations across The Great White North.

But PLEASE keep in mind this abomination is only available on APRIL FIRST so make sure you get yours while supplies last!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16289281_1_x.jpg Views: 72 Size: 14.1 KB ID: 43157  
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:56 PM   #2
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,758
Re: Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
LOL
positivelyken is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:58 PM   #3
Janitor
Cybertron
Janitor's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,119
Re: Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
Pat Lee is literally rolling in his grave right now
Janitor is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:37 PM   #4
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,086
Re: Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Janitor View Post
Pat Lee is literally rolling in his grave right now
Good! Ha!
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:44 PM   #5
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,328
Re: Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
Damn and here I'd ask the handsome Lyin Ryan to grab one for me and I'd even paid him treefiddy
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:48 PM   #6
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,743
Re: Transformers G1 Reissue Coleco Power Cycle Released at Canadian Retail
lol
did loonies even exist during the initial issue?
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Action Figure NIB
Transformers
Transformers Galaxy Force RARE Japanese Takara BLACK Fang Wolf GC-14
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers DEVASTATOR SDCC 2015 EXCLUSIVE COMBINER WARS G1 NEW SEALED BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 1985 Jetfire Complete With Box
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BRUTICUS (COMBATICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.