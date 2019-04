Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Out Now on VHS (Real VHS Promo Copy with Pics!)

The Bumblebee hype train is in full swing!* To celebrate the movie hitting Blu-Ray today , Paramount has put out a trailer for it’s arrival on VHS!* The trailer is pretty kick ass with retro effects to mimic old school VHS quality.** At the end however, they do clarify that it’s a promotional copy only, not for sale.* Well, don’t fret, TFW2005 actually received one of those real-world promotional copies and we’ve taken some pics to show it off!* It looks legit, with a slip cover containing all the fine print you’d see on a VHS for sale, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Out Now on VHS (Real VHS Promo Copy with Pics!) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM