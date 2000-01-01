Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Check your winners!
Today, 04:22 PM
Vorahk
Energon
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Saskatoon
Posts: 810
Check your winners!
Platinum grimlock and bumblebee spotted at winners for 39.99
Attached Thumbnails
Today, 04:36 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,433
Re: Check your winners!
I think these were spotted @ Winners a few months back. Neway still a little too pricey imo.
