New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin

Via* Notrab on Weibo , which has proved to be a reliable source before, we can share images of an upcoming new*Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers coin. This special coin celebrates the new Chinese “Year Of The Rat” and it comes in a beautiful hexagonal box with Transformers logos on it. The coin features an Autobot insignia with the “More than meets the eye” logo around it. On the other side, we can spot a kind of cute Cybertronian rat with two more small rats and Chinese writing. We have seen other special Transformers coins before , and so far » Continue Reading. The post New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM