New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin
Via Notrab on Weibo
we can share images of an upcoming new Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers coin. This special coin celebrates the new Chinese "Year Of The Rat" and it comes in a beautiful hexagonal box with Transformers logos on it. The coin features an Autobot insignia with the "More than meets the eye" logo around it. On the other side, we can spot a kind of cute Cybertronian rat with two more small rats and Chinese writing.
