Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,086
New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin


Via*Notrab on Weibo, which has proved to be a reliable source before, we can share images of an upcoming new*Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers coin. This special coin celebrates the new Chinese “Year Of The Rat” and it comes in a beautiful hexagonal box with Transformers logos on it. The coin features an Autobot insignia with the “More than meets the eye” logo around it. On the other side, we can spot a kind of cute Cybertronian rat with two more small rats and Chinese writing. We have seen other special Transformers coins before, and so far &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Platinum Edition SEEKER SQUADRON Action Figure 3-Pack Ramjet
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2006 Timelines Beast Wars Darksyde Dinobot LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2013 Timelines Rainmakers trio (Sunstorm Hotlink Bitstream )
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Thrustinator (Waspinator) complete
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Rewind & Eject COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Chromedome & Stylor COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 3.0 2015 Timelines Tarantulas & Arachnoids COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.