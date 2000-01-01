Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:29 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,760
Earthrise Fasttrack Review
Earthrise Fasttrack was long awaited to accompany Scorponok. That said, I think this version makes a beter Guardminder. As for the mold itself...it is exceedingly alright,lol.

https://youtu.be/-nTunlkS7yE
