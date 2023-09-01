Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
zfarsh Sale Thread
Hi,

All toys are transformed / posed / displayed. Some items are just the toy themselves, and some may come with Box / Instructions.

payment via Paypal in USD as friends only (otherwise for as good, pls add 4.5%, and note payment must be made in a way i receive in USD, not Canadian). For pick-up, i am located in Oakville Ontario Canada, and work in Mississauga, and will offer a discount as it removes cost of shipping. Will only ship to Canada and USA.

For Sale:

MMC Kultur (Tarn), with Instructions and Card only = 175 USD Shipped
Figure comes with the gun

FT Scoria Upgrade Smoke Dino Head, MISB = 75 USD shipped

FansHobby MB-14A Flamebreaker = 80 USD shipped
Complete with box.

For below items, shipping included when buying 85 USD + (like B31A and B49/B50 together)
- Magic Square MS-B31A Detective Hound (silver bits repaint version) = 45 USD
- Magic Square MS-B49 Spider Gear Gears and MS-B50 Energy Windcharger set of 2 = 50 USD
- Magic Square MS-B16 Strong Man Huffer original colour (ONLY figure, no box / accessories) = 20 USD

Thanks for looking, and have a wonderful day. Pls pm me with any questions.

cheers
zfarsh
