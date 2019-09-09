|
Takara Tomy Siege 2020 Releases SG-43 Singe, SG-44 Direct Hit & Power Punch, SG-45 Cr
New listings in AmiAmi website have surfaced, revealing the upcoming Japanese Siege releases for February 2020, and we have some great new stock images and reveals. *SG-43 Singe
*– Redeco of Firedrive with Aimless’ Fire Blast effects, inspired in one of G1 Spinister’s Targetmasters. *SG-44 Direct Hit & Power Punch
*– Inspired in the original G1 Micromasters combiners. SG-45 Crosshairs
– New extra stock images of the new incarnation of the Autobot Targetmaster. No discernible differences with the Hasbro version. SG-46 Apeface
– We have clear shots of Titan Master Spasma as well as how the original Headmaster » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Siege 2020 Releases SG-43 Singe, SG-44 Direct Hit & Power Punch, SG-45 Crosshairs, SG-46 Apeface New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.