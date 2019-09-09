Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Siege 2020 Releases SG-43 Singe, SG-44 Direct Hit & Power Punch, SG-45 Cr


New listings in AmiAmi website have surfaced, revealing the upcoming Japanese Siege releases for February 2020, and we have some great new stock images and reveals. *SG-43 Singe*– Redeco of Firedrive with Aimless’ Fire Blast effects, inspired in one of G1 Spinister’s Targetmasters. *SG-44 Direct Hit &#38; Power Punch*– Inspired in the original G1 Micromasters combiners. SG-45 Crosshairs – New extra stock images of the new incarnation of the Autobot Targetmaster. No discernible differences with the Hasbro version. SG-46 Apeface – We have clear shots of Titan Master Spasma as well as how the original Headmaster &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Siege 2020 Releases SG-43 Singe, SG-44 Direct Hit & Power Punch, SG-45 Crosshairs, SG-46 Apeface New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



