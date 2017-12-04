Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,310
Upcoming Power Of The Primes Figures Listed At Toys?R?Us ? Wave 2 And 3


With special thanks to 2005 Boards member Mr. Chaos, we have with us a Power Of The Primes info drop straight from Toys “R” Us. Furthermore, boards member Nevermore helped us out to sort through the list and identify figures “known” to us previously. Prime Masters: Wave 2: “Catilla” (Alchemist Prime with*Submarauder*Decoy Armor):* “Landmine” (Alpha Trion) Wave 3: “Bludgeon” (“Quintus Prime”) “Bomb Burst” (“Megatronus”) “Octopunch” (“Solus Prime”) Legends Class: Wave 2 : Tailgate “Duocon Battle” (“Battleclash” ) “Duocon Speedt” (“Roadtrap”) Wave 3: Cindersaur “Outback” Deluxe Class: Wave 2: “Snarl” (“Dinobot Snarl”) “Sludge” (“Dinobot Sludge”) “Darkwing” (“Blackwing”) “Rippersnapper” (“Terrorcon Rippersnapper”): Moonracer* &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Upcoming Power Of The Primes Figures Listed At Toys”R”Us – Wave 2 And 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
