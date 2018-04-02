|
Fans Toys FT-26 Chomp (MP Skullcruncher) Prototype Images
It seems Fans Toys has been busy these days. After the reveal of the color sample of their Dracula (MP Mindwipe)
, now we have our first clear look at*Fans Toys FT-26 Chomp (MP Skullcruncher) Prototype. This is another great addition to our Masterpiece 3P options for our collections. Highly detailed, great poseabily and very cartoon-accurate design in both modes. Crocodile mode even has an articulated tail and robot mode will include his gun and sword.. This new mold sure look great next to the Fans Toys Dracula (Mindwipe) and Lupus (Weirdwolf). No price or release date available yet, but » Continue Reading.
