Itunes Previews: IDW Optimus Prime #9 And G.I. Joe #7
Via Itunes
we get an*IDW Optimus Prime #9 three-page Preview. We can see a conversation between Marisa Faireborn and the President of the USA and what seems to be the return of Sideswipe to the story. Transformers Optimus Prime #9 “THE LIFE OF SIDESWIPE! A Junkion machine finally gives long-injured Sideswipe a new lease on life! But when his brother goes missing, Sideswipe and Arcee return to Cybertronand nothing will be the same between them ever again”. As a bonus, Itunes is also sharing another preview of G.I. Joe #7*
which has got the participation of Skywarp. You can » Continue Reading.
