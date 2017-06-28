|
Possible Movie Leader Optimus Prime 2007 Redeco New Images
We reported previously about a Possible Movie 2007 Leader Optimus Prime Redeco and Bumblebee Three Pack*
and now we have some new pictures of this Movie Optimus Prime 2007 recolor. Originally we only had pictures of the truck mode, but thanks to 2005 Boards user*Seth Sunthay, we got our first images of the figure in robot mode, next to a nice group of Movie Optimus Prime toys from previous movies and the recent Masterpiece rendition of the character. Besides the obvious full-chromed parts, we can see that the head is the same as the original release of the mold » Continue Reading.
