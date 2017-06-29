|
Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Megatron Spotted At US Retail
2005 Boards user*gcruz907 reports that he has found*Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Megatron At US Retail. The figure was spotted at Navy Exchange in Virginia for 47.99 dollars. We hope this means we will see Megatron in other stores in the US soon. Happy hunting for all Virginia fans. You see the picture after the jump, and keep your optics open for more sightings and report them at the 2005 Boards!      
