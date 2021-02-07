|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up February Week 1
And the second month of the year came so fast, as well as our respective sightings round up. February starts with several new Kingdom toys at shelves in Italy, Russia and Philippines. Also in Germany, the new Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class has been spotted. Studio Series 86 Grimlock has been found in Australia and Philippines. To top it all, the new Retro Headmaster have surfaced in France. Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock In Australia
*Via Ozformers
we can confirm that Studio Series 86 Grimlock & Wheelie were spotted at Toyworld in the ACT. Retro Headmasters Wave
