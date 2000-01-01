And now, today kicks off Round 2 of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament! As with Round 1, there will be polls for eight matches presented over the next four weeks - February 7 to March 6 - two matches a week on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday nights.
To recap, here is the Tournament bracket updated with the Round 1 winners advancing into the current round.
As with all previous matches, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 9: Quickstrike vs. Transmetal Tarantulas
Quickstrike (Predacon)
- Small, nasty-tempered Fuzor with a gunslinger attitude; single-minded but fierce fighter not to be underestimated. Transforms into a scorpion-cobra hybrid; cobra head (which replaces the scorpion tail) delivers deadly bites and shoots both energy and poison attacks in both modes. Good hand-to-hand fighter whose frenetic attack style can catch an opponent off-guard, but can be negated by a strong counterattack; often doesn’t know when to quit, even when the odds are clearly against him.
{Defeated Wolfang (76.5%) in Round 1.}
Tarantulas (Transmetal) (Predacon)
- Deranged, calculating genius with mysterious motives and grisly gluttonous habits. Transmetal body has three modes: great climbing ability as robotic spider, fast as motorcycle. Shoots webs (both strand and net forms) as spider and cycle; robot mode weapons include pistol with circular saw blade, and twin shoulder-mounted concussion missile pods that double as automatic machine guns. Capable long-term strategist, uses stealth and scanners to sneak up on opponents. Fairly strong, but armor is only slightly above average.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:15pm ET); Match 10 will begin later that night!