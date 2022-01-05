Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Chris Cocks Named New Hasbro CEO


Last year saw a big loss in the passing of long time Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.* His vision transitioned Hasbro from a toy company to the one we see today, focusing on brands and entertainment in addition to our plastic goodies.* Today the company has named Chris Cocks the new CEO.* He was previously President and CEO of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, where he expanded properties like Magic the Gathering into even more successful parts of the company.* Interim CEO Rich Stoddart will step down in February and become Chair of the Board. Hopefully the vision &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Chris Cocks Named New Hasbro CEO appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



