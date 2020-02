Today, 09:59 AM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 171 Conundrum over FT-21 Berserk given FT new practice of reissuing with paint.....



FT-21 is sure to be a big hit, which actually makes me more nervous about ordering the initial release given FT's seemingly new practice of re-releasing good selling figures with better paint down the line.



It's a tough call... So, Blitzwing was always a cool character. In that one episode where he and Astrotrain take over, Blitzwing shows himself to, sure, have a lot of flaws, but still a LOT more capable than Astrotrain in the cranial processor department. lolFT-21 is sure to be a big hit, which actually makes menervous about ordering the initial release given FT's seemingly new practice of re-releasing good selling figures with better paint down the line.It's a tough call...

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge