Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D Ultra Magnus And Knock Out In-Hand Images


Via Weibo users*????B127 and -RUYKI-*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers R.E.D Ultra Magnus And Knock Out. Ultra Magnus is not a new mold but a straight white redeco of R.E.D Optimus Prime with the same accessories and all that you like (or not) about this action figure. Knock Out is a completely new mold which finally bring us a proper cartoon-accurate (but non transformable) rendition of the character. That being said, he comes with several accessories and weapons from the Transformers Prime cartoon like his staff, buzzsaw, saw blade and drill &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers R.E.D Ultra Magnus And Knock Out In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



