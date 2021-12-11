Via Weibo users*????B127
and -RUYKI-
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers R.E.D Ultra Magnus And Knock Out. Ultra Magnus is not a new mold but a straight white redeco of R.E.D Optimus Prime with the same accessories and all that you like (or not) about this action figure. Knock Out is a completely new mold which finally bring us a proper cartoon-accurate (but non transformable) rendition of the character. That being said, he comes with several accessories and weapons from the Transformers Prime cartoon like his staff, buzzsaw, saw blade and drill » Continue Reading.
