Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,015
Aoyi Mech Roaring (SS Skipjack)
Never did look at the Studio Series Constructicons, Aoyi Mech seems close enough to me! Here's their take on Skipjack, named Roaring!

https://youtu.be/6IeO1bRGf7Q
