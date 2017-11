Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,268

Last Knight Allspark Tech Megatron and Legion Class Wave 3 out at German Retail



TFW2005 member Nevermore continues this weekend’s retail sightings news roll, noting the arrival of Allspark Tech Megatron and Legion class Hound and Dragonstorm at Oberhausen’s CentrO shopping mall. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Germany! See the photo proof after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!



