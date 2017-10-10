Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
More Transformers Embossed Tin Signs Found At Hobby Lobby


Venturing into the brick and mortar wild on this huge shopping weekend, TFW2005 member Rookbartley brings us news of more Hobby Lobby embossed*Transformers signs found in Kalamazoo, MI for $12.50 and $10.00 each! The first sign features faction symbols (with a rather memorable typo) while the second sign shows Starscream, Soundwave, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock. Thinking of adding these items to your collection? See the photo proof after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!

