TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up May Week 5
It time for our usual international sightings round up. We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your government regulations in your respective countries. This week we can report some new Botbots series in Europe and Commander class Skylynx finally makes his way into Australian shelves. Transformers Botbots Series 3 In Hungary
*2005 Boards member BB Shockwave*reports that the Botbots series 3 blind bags were spotted at*Müller MOM Park Budapest. Earthrise Skylynx In Australia
