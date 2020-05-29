|
Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack Additi
Following our first in-hand images
of the new Earthrise Skywarp and Thundercracler, now another Japanese Twitter user @Smokingray7775
*has uploaded an extensive gallery of the new Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack. We have great close-up images (showing the new head sculpts) and comparison shots next to the previous Siege Tetrajets incarnations and some great nostalgia pics next to the Classic/Generations seekers. To top it all, group shots with all the seeker band. Great material to check the evolution and mold changes over the years. Enjoy the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing » Continue Reading.
