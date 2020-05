Transformers Earthrise “Cybertronian Villians” Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack Additi

Following our first in-hand images of the new Earthrise Skywarp and Thundercracler, now another Japanese Twitter user @Smokingray7775 *has uploaded an extensive gallery of the new Earthrise "Cybertronian Villians" Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack. We have great close-up images (showing the new head sculpts) and comparison shots next to the previous Siege Tetrajets incarnations and some great nostalgia pics next to the Classic/Generations seekers. To top it all, group shots with all the seeker band. Great material to check the evolution and mold changes over the years.