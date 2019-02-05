|
RUMOR: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 In The Works?
We have some interesting news to share with you. Take this only as a RUMOR until we get an official confirmation. It seems a new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 is on the horizon. According to info shared in our board by user*TTemploy, we have a supposed*Japanese text
from Takara Tomy which announces a new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece G1 Bumblebee. Additionally, a few minutes later Taghobby website
*uploaded an entry about Takara Tomy releasing this new Masterpiece. This new Bumblebee mold would include: Bumble (Japanese name for Bumblebee) 2.0 Body 1 Spike figure 1 number plate 1 face A 1 » Continue Reading.
The post RUMOR: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 In The Works?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.