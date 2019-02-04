|
New IDW Transformers Vol. 1: The World In Your Eyes (2019) TPB Listed On Amazon
The new and fresh IDW Transformers comics are about to hit comic stores on March, 2019
with issue 31 and Amazon.com
brings us a nice surprise with a listing
of the first collection of the new saga: Transformers Vol. 1: The World In Your Eyes (2019) TPB. This hardcover collects issues #1-12 of IDW's new Transformers saga and it's expected for release on October 22, 2019. You can pre-order it for $49.99. "A new era dawns with a new Transformers universe, as leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron vie to win the hearts and minds of utopian Cybertron.
