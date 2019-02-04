Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New IDW Transformers Vol. 1: The World In Your Eyes (2019) TPB Listed On Amazon


The new and fresh IDW Transformers comics are about to hit comic stores on March, 2019 with issue 31 and Amazon.com*brings us a nice surprise with a listing of the first collection of the new saga:*Transformers Vol. 1: The World In Your Eyes (2019) TPB. This hardcover collects issues #1-12 of IDW’s new Transformers saga and it’s expected for release on*October 22, 2019. You can pre-order it for $49.99. “A new era dawns with a new Transformers universe, as leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron vie to win the hearts and minds of utopian Cybertron. In the infinite &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New IDW Transformers Vol. 1: The World In Your Eyes (2019) TPB Listed On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



