Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,078

Transformers: Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 3 Optimus Prime & Slipstream Found At U.S.



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Slagwave,*we can report that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 3 has been found at U.S. retail. Ultra Class Optimus Prime and Slipstream were spotted at*Meijer in Grafton, Wisconsin today for $19.99 each one. Happy hunting to all fellow collectors!The post Transformers: Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 3 Optimus Prime & Slipstream Found At U.S. retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.