IRONCLAUGH - End Times MP,3P and More
Hey everyone. Been a while but I'm selling off a lot of my collection. Prices to follow but if you see anything you want we can discuss while I research the current market.
Most of the MP and 3P are complete with boxes.
I will also be in Toronto on Feb 13,14,15th if anyone wants to meet up and save shipping in that area.
Takara Masterpiece
Black Rodimus Convoy MP-09B - PENDING Monstabot
Optimus Prime (Convoy) MP-10
Skywarp MP-11SW with Flight Stand
YES Model – High Quality Clear Purple Seeker (Stealth Skywarp) YM-07 Super Awesome
Dirge MP-11ND with Flight Stand
Ramjet MP-11NR with Flight Stand
Thrust MP-11NT with Flight Stand
Sideswipe (Lambor) MP-12
G2 Sideswipe (Lambor) MP-12G w Rambo Upgrade Kit
Tigertracks (Yellow Lambor) MP-12T
Soundblaster MP-13B
Red Alert MP-14
Clampdown MP-14C
Streak MP-18
Bluestreak MP-18B (Diaclone Blue-Bluestreak)
Silverstreak MP-18S
Smokescreen MP-19
Wheeljack MP-20
Goldbug MP-21G x 2
Ultra Magnus MP-22
Exhuast MP-23
Tracks MP-25
Loud Pedal MP-25L
Road Rage MP-26
Ironhide MP-27
Hot Rod MP-28
Ratchet MP-30
Delta Magnus MP-31
Megatron MP-36
Artfire MP-37
Sunstreaker – MP39
Hasbro Masterpiece
Acid Storm MP-01
Grimlock MP-03 with Booster Boots
Prowl MP-04 with Gats
Sunstrom MP-05
Starscream MP-07
Thundercracker
YOTH Optimus - MISB
YOTG Soundwave - MISB
HasbroAsia Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
Combiner Wars + Other
Menasor (Hasbro) - with Wildrider and Purple PE Hands & Feet, Head and Shoulders
Bruticus (Hasbro) - with Silver PE Hands & Feet
Superion (Hasbro) - with Slingshot and Black PE Hands & Feet, Head and Chest
Defensor (Hasbro) - with Groove and Black PE Hands & Feet
Computron (Takara) - with Dark Red PE Hands & Feet
Skylynx + G2 Arialbots (Hasbro) - with Blue PE Hands & Feet
Liokaiser (Hasbro) - with Black PE Hands & Feet
Galvatron + 2xBreakdown + 2xAirRaid - with Purple PE Hands & Feet
Generations Lugnut
CW Onslaught MISB
WFC Black Megatron
Generations Kup with iGear Head + Reprolables
X-Transbot
Boost - PENDING j_R
Hatch
Ollie V2.0
Arkos - PENDING optimusb39
Crack Up (Breawkdown)
Apollyon
MakeToys
Wrestle
Hellfire
Iron Will
Cupola
Gundog
Contact Shot
Fans Project
Sixknight
Voodoo Toys
TFCon Exclusive Animus Stealth Mode (Black Ironhide) - PENDING optimusb39
iGear
Shark Attack Squad (Sharkticons)
Unique Toys
Ordin (Complete Set)
Warbotron
Turbo Ejector x 2
Warbotron (Bruticus) Complete Set + X-Ray Kit + Bonus X-Ray Kit
Mech Ideas
Demolition Crew – Apex and Geminus
TFCon Prototype Z & X
TFCon Prototype Z & X [Colour Swapped to Red/Gray (Captain Canuck) & Black/Yellow (Batman)]
KFC
Transistor
Shattered Glass Transistor (Gray)
MMC
Feral Rex + Felisabre (Headstrong has broken leg. Still locks into combined mode and doesn’t affect stability)
Hextron + Reprolables
Shadow Emmisary
TFCon Chicago Roadcrane (Hauler)
Liger (Ocular Max)
Terraegis Rally (Ocular Max – Yellow Trailbreaker)
Offroad (Ocular Max – White Mudcovered Trailbreaker)
DX9
Invisible
Terror (Black Rodiums)(Regular Carry [Rodiums] box as it was a reviewer copy)
Bad Cube
Wardog
Brawny
Backland
Grump
Slick
Huff (Cubex)
FansToys
Gray Quakewave
Koot
Pheonix
Grinder
Soar (Red)
Scoria
Stomp
Sever
Spindrift
Have, may sell/unsure hahaha
FT Forager
FT Mercenary
FT Grenadier
FT Spotter
FT Lupus
FT Tesla
FT Quakewave (Toy Version)
Planet X Genesis
MP-14 Soundwave
