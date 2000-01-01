ironclaugh Armada Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 613

IRONCLAUGH - End Times MP,3P and More Hey everyone. Been a while but I'm selling off a lot of my collection. Prices to follow but if you see anything you want we can discuss while I research the current market.



Most of the MP and 3P are complete with boxes.



I will also be in Toronto on Feb 13,14,15th if anyone wants to meet up and save shipping in that area.



Takara Masterpiece



Black Rodimus Convoy MP-09B - PENDING Monstabot

Optimus Prime (Convoy) MP-10

Skywarp MP-11SW with Flight Stand

YES Model – High Quality Clear Purple Seeker (Stealth Skywarp) YM-07 Super Awesome

Dirge MP-11ND with Flight Stand

Ramjet MP-11NR with Flight Stand

Thrust MP-11NT with Flight Stand

Sideswipe (Lambor) MP-12

G2 Sideswipe (Lambor) MP-12G w Rambo Upgrade Kit

Tigertracks (Yellow Lambor) MP-12T

Soundblaster MP-13B

Red Alert MP-14

Clampdown MP-14C

Streak MP-18

Bluestreak MP-18B (Diaclone Blue-Bluestreak)

Silverstreak MP-18S

Smokescreen MP-19

Wheeljack MP-20

Goldbug MP-21G x 2

Ultra Magnus MP-22

Exhuast MP-23

Tracks MP-25

Loud Pedal MP-25L

Road Rage MP-26

Ironhide MP-27

Hot Rod MP-28

Ratchet MP-30

Delta Magnus MP-31

Megatron MP-36

Artfire MP-37

Sunstreaker – MP39



Hasbro Masterpiece



Acid Storm MP-01

Grimlock MP-03 with Booster Boots

Prowl MP-04 with Gats

Sunstrom MP-05

Starscream MP-07

Thundercracker



YOTH Optimus - MISB

YOTG Soundwave - MISB

HasbroAsia Shattered Glass Optimus Prime





____________





Combiner Wars + Other



Menasor (Hasbro) - with Wildrider and Purple PE Hands & Feet, Head and Shoulders

Bruticus (Hasbro) - with Silver PE Hands & Feet

Superion (Hasbro) - with Slingshot and Black PE Hands & Feet, Head and Chest

Defensor (Hasbro) - with Groove and Black PE Hands & Feet

Computron (Takara) - with Dark Red PE Hands & Feet

Skylynx + G2 Arialbots (Hasbro) - with Blue PE Hands & Feet

Liokaiser (Hasbro) - with Black PE Hands & Feet

Galvatron + 2xBreakdown + 2xAirRaid - with Purple PE Hands & Feet



Generations Lugnut

CW Onslaught MISB

WFC Black Megatron

Generations Kup with iGear Head + Reprolables



___________





X-Transbot



Boost - PENDING j_R

Hatch

Ollie V2.0

Arkos - PENDING optimusb39

Crack Up (Breawkdown)

Apollyon



MakeToys



Wrestle

Hellfire

Iron Will

Cupola

Gundog

Contact Shot



Fans Project



Sixknight



Voodoo Toys



TFCon Exclusive Animus Stealth Mode (Black Ironhide) - PENDING optimusb39



iGear



Shark Attack Squad (Sharkticons)



Unique Toys



Ordin (Complete Set)



Warbotron



Turbo Ejector x 2

Warbotron (Bruticus) Complete Set + X-Ray Kit + Bonus X-Ray Kit



Mech Ideas



Demolition Crew – Apex and Geminus

TFCon Prototype Z & X

TFCon Prototype Z & X [Colour Swapped to Red/Gray (Captain Canuck) & Black/Yellow (Batman)]



KFC



Transistor

Shattered Glass Transistor (Gray)



MMC



Feral Rex + Felisabre (Headstrong has broken leg. Still locks into combined mode and doesn’t affect stability)

Hextron + Reprolables

Shadow Emmisary

TFCon Chicago Roadcrane (Hauler)

Liger (Ocular Max)

Terraegis Rally (Ocular Max – Yellow Trailbreaker)

Offroad (Ocular Max – White Mudcovered Trailbreaker)



DX9



Invisible

Terror (Black Rodiums)(Regular Carry [Rodiums] box as it was a reviewer copy)



Bad Cube



Wardog

Brawny

Backland

Grump

Slick

Huff (Cubex)



FansToys



Gray Quakewave

Koot

Pheonix

Grinder

Soar (Red)

Scoria

Stomp

Sever

Spindrift



Have, may sell/unsure hahaha



FT Forager

FT Mercenary

FT Grenadier

FT Spotter

FT Lupus

FT Tesla

FT Quakewave (Toy Version)

Planet X Genesis

MP-14 Soundwave

