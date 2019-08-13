Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,247

Hasbro Teams Up With Black White Orange India For Licensing And Marketing



To help push the popularity of its brands in India (and the subcontinent), Hasbro has teamed up with*Black White Orange*for the franchises including Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Play-doh, Monopoly, Power Rangers and Baby Alive. Black White Orange aims to expand the licensing program for Hasbro with an initial focus on the apparel, accessories, back-to-school, promotional licensing, sporting goods and publishing categories. The agency is also planning a major push for the brands throughout the upcoming festive and back-to-school seasons. I am incredibly impressed by the commerciality, creativity and passion of the Black White Orange team and look forward to



To help push the popularity of its brands in India (and the subcontinent), Hasbro has teamed up with*Black White Orange*for the franchises including Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Play-doh, Monopoly, Power Rangers and Baby Alive. Black White Orange aims to expand the licensing program for Hasbro with an initial focus on the apparel, accessories, back-to-school, promotional licensing, sporting goods and publishing categories. The agency is also planning a major push for the brands throughout the upcoming festive and back-to-school seasons. I am incredibly impressed by the commerciality, creativity and passion of the Black White Orange team and look forward to





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.