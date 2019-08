Today, 06:52 PM #1 MichaelQuach Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 16 Lack of Transformers recently (Toronto) Is it just me, but in Toronto or even the (GTA), has there been a lack of figures recently? It seems I have missed the entirety of wave 5 studio series and Bumblebee Movie Prime and Rampage. Along with wave 2 of siege, these studio series and siege figures have appeared to not be present at all at Toysrus. I'm also surprised amazon hasn't gotten any stock of sideswipe or optimus, as there are third party scalpers only present right now. Today, 07:36 PM #2 QuadESL63 Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,379 Re: Lack of Transformers recently (Toronto) Quote: MichaelQuach Originally Posted by Is it just me, but in Toronto or even the (GTA), has there been a lack of figures recently? It seems I have missed the entirety of wave 5 studio series and Bumblebee Movie Prime and Rampage. Along with wave 2 of siege, these studio series and siege figures have appeared to not be present at all at Toysrus. I'm also surprised amazon hasn't gotten any stock of sideswipe or optimus, as there are third party scalpers only present right now. This has been the case for more than half a year after Siege wave 1. It has been improved a little but recently but availability is still sparse. I just resorted to get stuffs that I really wanted online.



It's bad in my area too. TRU has gotten little to nothing new since Christmas last year and EB did for a while but now it's just the same old stock. Only WalMart got Wave#2 Siege and newer Studio Series for a short time but in such low quantities that if you miss it or don't get then you're S.O.L. TRU will hopefully come thru soon.

Tonestar

Glad you guys aren't the only ones... yea I've only seen siege wave 1 around at this point. Not surprising with the amount of sales coming from Toysrus and EBgames... hopefully Toysrus pulls through with new stuff.

Same up here in the boonies...Next well be crowed funding regular stock ....itll be the only way to get it with such lousy distrabution and quantities ..

