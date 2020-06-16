Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 585 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,805
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 585 Now Online


In the heat of June, two Canadians reunite to maintain continuity and talk a whole lot about Studio Series Scrapper. NOTE: the entire runtime of the podcast is not 100% about Studio Series Scrapper, and we apologize. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  585  June 11 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 585 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Megatron COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Cliffjumper
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech BT-13 Shockwave Laserwave evil Mazda RX-8 Diecast Japan
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.