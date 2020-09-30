Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,481
Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My


Renegade Game Studios have extended their partnership with Hasbro to cater additional franchises such as G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony. Renegade is known to produce various board games containing figures, cards, locations, and scenarios. “Renegade Game Studios is thrilled to announce multiple new categories and properties, for hobby gaming, as an extension of their existing partnership with Hasbro, Inc.. With this expanded partnership the G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony brands join Renegades already successful Power Rangers line to their family of games. You can look forward to new roleplaying and deckbuilding games which will begin hitting &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My Little Pony appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titan Return Leader OMINUS & SKY SHADOW - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
G1 Transformer Eject Gold Guns EX Condition Cassette Original Nice!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers 1998 Basic Predacon Fuzor BUZZCLAW 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFCC G2 Sharkticon trio (Land, Sea & Air sharks) COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Super Link 2004 SD-02 Iron Hide (Energon Ironhide) MIP COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.