Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,481

Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My



Renegade Game Studios have extended their partnership with Hasbro to cater additional franchises such as G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony. Renegade is known to produce various board games containing figures, cards, locations, and scenarios. “Renegade Game Studios is thrilled to announce multiple new categories and properties, for hobby gaming, as an extension of their existing partnership with Hasbro, Inc.. With this expanded partnership the G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony brands join Renegade’s already successful Power Rangers line to their family of games. You can look forward to new roleplaying and deckbuilding games which will begin hitting



The post







More... Renegade Game Studios have extended their partnership with Hasbro to cater additional franchises such as G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony. Renegade is known to produce various board games containing figures, cards, locations, and scenarios. “Renegade Game Studios is thrilled to announce multiple new categories and properties, for hobby gaming, as an extension of their existing partnership with Hasbro, Inc.. With this expanded partnership the G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony brands join Renegade’s already successful Power Rangers line to their family of games. You can look forward to new roleplaying and deckbuilding games which will begin hitting » Continue Reading. The post Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My Little Pony appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca