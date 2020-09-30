|
Renegade Game Studios Extends Partnership With Hasbro: G.I. Joe, Transformers, And My
Renegade Game Studios have extended their partnership with Hasbro to cater additional franchises such as G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony. Renegade is known to produce various board games containing figures, cards, locations, and scenarios. “Renegade Game Studios is thrilled to announce multiple new categories and properties, for hobby gaming, as an extension of their existing partnership with Hasbro, Inc.. With this expanded partnership the G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony brands join Renegades already successful Power Rangers line to their family of games. You can look forward to new roleplaying and deckbuilding games which will begin hitting » Continue Reading.
