Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,481
Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype


Via Weibo we have our first look at the Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype. This is a very original design based in a fan-art by Instagram user @theamazingspino. Dinobot transforms into a powerful mine-protected Buffalo vehicle which many fans should remember as the same alt mode used by Bonecrusher in the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. A very original and unique design style. To top it all, we also have some additional images of the prototype and vehicle mode of Trojan Horse TH-01 Waspinator (Sikorsky s-97 Raider helicopter alt mode).

The post Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 11:45 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 406
Re: Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype
should it even be called dinobot considering.... a head swap and youve got a generic car bot
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
