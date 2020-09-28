|
Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype
Via*Weibo
*we have our first look at the Trojan Horse Studio Buffallo MPCV Dinobot Prototype. This is a very original design based in a fan-art by Instagram user*@theamazingspino
. Dinobot transforms into a powerful mine-protected Buffalo vehicle which many fans should remember as the same alt mode used by Bonecrusher in the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. A very original and unique design style. To top it all, we also have some additional images of the prototype and vehicle mode of Trojan Horse TH-01 Waspinator
(Sikorsky s-97 Raider helicopter alt mode). There’s not much information or detail about these figures » Continue Reading.
